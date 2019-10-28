President Muhammadu Buhari (4th right) with Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammad Matawalle (3rd right); Minister of Solid Minerals, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite (3rd left); President/CEO AfreximBank, Prof. Benedict Oramah (4th left); MD/CEO Heritage Bank Plc, Dr Ifie Sekibo (2nd right); Managing Director, Intra-African Trade Initiative, AfreximBank, Mrs. Kanayo Awani (left); Zamfara State Official, Alhaji Bashir Hadejia (2nd left) and Managing Director,  Pan African Capital, Mr. Chris Oshiafi, during a meeting to brief President Buhari on the Afreximbank cooperation with Zamfara State for Solid Mineral development put together by Heritage Bank and PAC, in Sochi, Russia, at the weekend

October 28, 2019 0

L-R: Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor Bauchi State (3rd left); Ifie Sekibo, MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc (4th left); Accountant General of the State, Dr Abubaka Saidu;  Commissioner for Agriculture, Samaila Burga; Commissioner for Finance, Nura Manu Soro; Regional Executive, Abuja & North, Heritage Bank, George Oko-Oboh and Commissioner for Special Duties, Turaki Manga, during a business call to the Bauchi State Governor on developmental project partnership with the bank, yesterday.