Dr Waheed Olagunju, former Acting Managing Director & CEO , Bank of Industry receiving the University of Lagos distinguished alumni award from the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu at the UNILAG Gala and Awards Night held on Saturday 26th October in Lagos.
October 28, 2019
R-L: Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc; Timi Alaibe, Non-Executive Director, Heritage Bank Plc; Chris Oshiafi, Group Managing Director of Pan African Capital Holdings; Ifie Sekibo, MD/CEO, Heritage Bank and Demetrios Halios, President/CEO of Halios Capital, at the ongoing Russian-African Summit in Sochi, Russia, yesterday.
October 26, 2019