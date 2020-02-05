Prince Edward visits Gov. Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, paid a courtesy call on Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Alausa Ikeja.

Prince Edward is in Nigeria to support the Duke of Edinburgh International Award, licenced in the Country as the International Award for Young People Nigeria.

Accompanied by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson and the Chairman of the Award’s board of trustees in the Country, Wale Edun, a Trustee, Doyin Abiola and the Award’s Regional Director Africa, Edwin Kimani, Prince Edward emphasised that the award is providing many opportunities for the youths in Nigeria and stated that government and employers of labour needed to recognise and encourage non-formal education.

While introducing the Award to the Governor, Edun, who acknowledged the current administration’s investment in education and technology, explained that it is the premier platform globally for non-formal, co-curricular outside the classroom learning and that it hads been of tremendous value around the world and in Nigeria.

Founded by The Duke of Edinburgh in 1956, The Award is available to all young people aged fourteen to twenty-four years and equips them with life skills regardless of their background, culture and physical ability.

He sought the support of the State Government in the provision of internet access for youths participating in the Award to enable them share their works with their International counterparts.

Responding, Governor Sanwo-Olu who commended the Royal family for its many charitable organizations which are positively impacting many lives, stated that public schools in Lagos have started imparting similar knowledge.

Sanwo-Olu extended an invitation to Prince Edward to visit Lagos again in the nearest future and sent his warm regards to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.