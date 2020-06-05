Professor Braide, Foluke Daramola, Bukky Williams join Funmi Iyanda on Public Eye Live

President-elect of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Professor Ekanem Braide, will on Friday, June 5 be a guest of Funmi Iyanda on Public Eye Live.

A professor of parasitology and epidemiology, Braide is the first female president in the Academy’s 43 years of existence.

She will be speaking with Ms Iyanda on the theme Combating Nigeria’s Viruses and Violence Pandemic.

Nollywood actress and the founder of Action against Rape in Africa, Foluke Daramola, will also feature on the programme.

The award-winning actress and sexual violence survivor will share her experience of gender-based violence and discuss how to better protect women.

Executive Director, Education as a Vaccine, Bukky Williams, is the third guest for the seventh edition of Public Eye Live.

She will share insight on how government and organisations can work with young people to advance their right to health and protection from all forms of violence.

Supported by MacArthur Foundation, Public Eye Live airs on Instagram Live every Friday at 8pm.