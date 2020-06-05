Showmax: Six Nigerian series starring Big Brother Naija stars

It’s Big Brother Naija season!

This week saw the return of the Pepper Dem contestants with the launch of The Reunion show which is currently streaming on Showmax. As always, the housemates have brought some serious drama as they recall their time in the house and life outside Big Brother’s house.

As we countdown to the launch of Big Brother Naija season 5, we’re running through a list of some of the hottest Nigerian series streaming on Showmax, where you can catch some of your favourite ex-BBNaija housemates across the various seasons in starring roles.

1. Mercy & Ike

Lovebirds Mercy and Ike star in their own reality show which chronicles their life and relationship after the Big Brother Naija house.

Anyone who watched Big Brother Naija S4 already knows that the pair were at the centre of a lot of drama in the house, and they bring the same energy to their reality show. We watch the couple deal with the pressures of newfound fame and money with their budding relationship, alongside family interference. There is also a lot of pressure from social media which, as Mercy shares in the most recent episode, takes a toll on her mental health.

Mercy & Ike is currently streaming on Showmax every Sunday straight after it airs on Africa Magic Showcase.

2. Unmarried (Venita Akpofure)

Unmarried revolves around three female best friends – Nengi, Kamsi and Funbi – and the challenges they go through in their respective romantic relationships and life in general.

Venita, an ex season 4 housemate, plays the role of Nengi, a seemingly happily married woman who discovers that her ‘perfect’ husband is getting married to another woman. Asides her relationship, Nengi also deals with challenges in the workplace.

In a media chat about her role on the show, Venita shared that she was drawn to the script because it was very relatable and a lot more common than society likes to present.

Unmarried season 1 is currently available for binging on Showmax.

3. E.V.E (Elozonam Ogbolu)

Before he made an appearance in the BBNaija season 4 house, Elozonam had a career in advertising and had featured in a couple of movies and skits which he created alongside his brothers. In January 2020, following his exit from BBNaija, he joined the cast of E.V.E, a legal drama which revolves around the happenings at a top Lagos law firm, Eagle Crest, told from the point of view of Ezinne Veronica Ezenwa (E.V.E), a young, idealistic lawyer.

Elozonam plays the role of Banjo, a young lawyer and the son of Mr Harris, the late partner of rival chamber, Harris & Cole, which eventually takes over Eagle Crest.

New episodes of E.V.E are currently available on Showmax.

4. Unbroken (Thin Tall Tony)

Anthony Effiong aka Thin Tall Tony was known in the theatre circles as a dancer/actor before entering the Big Brother house. These days, fans can catch him on Unbroken, where he plays Ohimai, a disgraced police officer who unwittingly takes to a life of crime.

Unbroken revolves around two wealthy and influential Nigerian families whose children fall in love, and the challenges they go through to maintain power and wealth.

New episodes of Unbroken are currently available for streaming on Showmax.

5. Hustle (Tobi Bakre)

Hustle saw the launch of the acting career of Tobi Bakre. The BBNaija S3 finalist, who has since starred in the 2019 box-office hit Sugar Rush, joined the Hustle cast in its third season in 2018.

Hustle tells the story of Dayo, a gullible Lagos hustler, who continues to see the best in people, hopeful that his dreams of making it big in Lagos will come true.

Hustle Season 1 and 2 are available for binging on Showmax

6. My Siblings & I (Somadina Anyama)

My Siblings and I is a comedy-drama that follows the lives of the Aberuagba family, which includes parents Solomon Aberuagba, a retired army brigadier general, and his wife, Rosemary, a school teacher, along with their seven children.

BBNaija S2 alumnus Soma stars on the show as one of the seven Aberuagba children. He plays the role of Dave, a ‘professional fine boy’ and ne’er-do-well who is constantly on the lookout for the next business venture.

Catch new episodes of My Siblings and I on Showmax.