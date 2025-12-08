The Taraba State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Ibrahim Tukur, has confirmed that Governor Agbu Kefas will formally join the party in January 2026.

The governor had earlier postponed his planned defection from 19 November, citing the kidnapping of students in Kebbi State as the reason for the delay.

He said it would be insensitive to proceed with political activities while the nation grappled with another security crisis.

Speaking at a press conference in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, on Sunday, Tukur said the governor had already been admitted into the party at the ward level, but the official reception would no longer hold this month.

“December is already jam-packed with activities. We don’t want to drag people across the state when families are preparing for Christmas and the New Year,” he said.

Tukur added that Governor Kefas had met all membership requirements.

“The governor wrote to his ward executives, and they have duly received him. As far as party records are concerned, Governor Kefas is now a bona fide member of the APC,” he stated.

He also revealed that 15 members of the Taraba State House of Assembly, along with the entire state executive council, had joined the ruling party.

“What you are seeing is a natural realignment. Key stakeholders around the governor have joined him, and more are coming. There is absolutely no cause for alarm,” he said.

The chairman added that the party leadership had unanimously agreed that January would be more suitable for the event.

“We have met as a party and agreed that January is the best time. Once a specific date is agreed upon, we will communicate it to the public,” he added.