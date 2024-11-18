House of Representatives on Sunday, unveiled plans to interface with various Stakeholders on the four proposed tax reform bills transmitted by the Presidency to the National Assembly.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi disclosed this via a statement made available to Parliamentary Correspondents.

He said: “The House of Representatives is set to host an internal Interactive Session on the four Executive Tax Reform Bills currently before the National Assembly.

“This initiative, championed by the House Leadership, underscores our commitment to ensuring robust engagement and informed legislative action on critical policy reforms.”

According to him, the interactive session, scheduled for Monday, November 18, 2024, at the Temporary Chamber of the House of Representatives, will begin at 10 am prompt.

“It aims to provide Members of the House with a platform to engage directly with the principal promoters of the tax reform bills from the Executive arm of government.

“Thus, this engagement will enable Honourable Members to seek clarifications, pose critical questions, and gain deeper insights into the proposed reforms. Such understanding is vital to strengthening the legislative process and enhancing Members’ contributions to the deliberations on these bills.

“Recognising the national significance of the proposed reforms and their implications for fiscal policy and governance.

“The 10th House of Representatives remains committed to its mandate of advancing the nation’s development through transparent, inclusive, and informed legislative processes.

“The public is invited to note that while this is an internal interactive session, it does not foreclose the customary public hearing—a crucial step in the lawmaking process.

“At such hearings, members of the public are provided with an opportunity to gain deeper insights into legislative proposals and make meaningful inputs aimed at shaping effective reforms,” he noted.