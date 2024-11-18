President Bola Tinubu on Sunday urged candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to explore the opportunities provided by the country’s judicial system to seek redress in areas of conflict.

Congratulating the winner of the governorship election, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu commended the peaceful conduct of the process.

The President who described the Ondo State Governorship election as a litmus test of the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), affirmed that the electoral umpire justified the confidence of the people with early preparations, deployment of staff and materials, and handling of the electoral process.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwumi, said APC’s Ayedatiwa polled 366,781 votes to defeat Agboola Ajayi of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who got 117,845 votes.

He also congratulated the other candidates of the 17 political parties for the maturity they demonstrated during the campaigns and the election.

Tinubu attributed the success of the exercise to the civility in the state.

He enjoined the political actors to allow their orderly conduct to permeate the post-election activities and processes.

Commending INEC for the efficiency of uploading more than 98 per cent of results on the same day of the elections, Tinubu also applauded the Nigerian Police Force, National Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Youth Service Corps, the military and other security outfits for their professionalism in maintaining peace and order during the conduct of the elections.