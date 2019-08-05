RevolutionNow: Police arrest journalist, eight others in Lagos

The police on Monday arrested Victor Ogungbenro, a video editor and cameraman with SaharaReporters and eight others at the RevolutionNow protest in Lagos State.

According to SaharaReporters, the journalist and eight others were taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State.

A colleague of Ogungbenro, who witnessed the arrest had told SaharaReporters that the video editor was not allowed to identify himself before he was dragged away by armed security officials.

The young lady, who is not named for security reasons, said, “We kept telling them that he is with Sahara Reporters but instead that worsened the case and made them take him away.

“They did not allow him to identify himself. He was beaten and dragged on the floor while being taken away.”