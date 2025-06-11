The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), has said the proposed N1.48tn 2025 budget anticipates the return of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other affected political officeholders.

Ibas made this known in Abuja on Wednesday while defending the budget before the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight.

According to him, the proposed budget aligns with the strategic objectives of the River State Development Plan 2017-2027.

He also noted that the proposal presents a strategic and integrated framework designed to raise revenues and accelerate infrastructure development, enhance human capital, and promote inclusive economic growth across all sectors.

He said, “In anticipation of the eventual return to constitutional order, the draft budget prudently retains provisions for the offices and functions of suspended political actors, some of whom have already drawn on allocated resources in the first quarter and are expected to resume their duties at the expiration of the emergency period.”

He, however, accused some suspected Rivers State officials of failure to provide the administration with useful information required to prepare the budget proposal.

Ibas added, “Regrettably, some state officials withheld critical information required to ensure a more complete capture of those expenditures at the time of submission of the budget estimates.

“However, recognising the exigencies under the state of emergency and the need to ensure fiscal credibility, the budget framework integrates expenditure information made available before the submission of the budget proposal to ratify the first quarter expenditures in a lawful and transparent structure.

“This ensures alignment with statutory appropriation protocols while safeguarding the integrity of public finance management.”

The budget, totalling ₦1.48tn in expenditure with a projected ₦1.4tn in revenue, was transmitted to the National Assembly following presidential approval after the Supreme Court ruled on the legality of the Rivers State 2025 appropriation process.

In his opening remarks, Ibas thanked the committee for its dedication.

“We in Rivers State are most grateful for your commitment. Despite your tight schedules, you have shown unwavering resolve to fulfil your constitutional duties,” he said.

Ibas highlighted several major allocations including ₦324.50bn for infrastructure and transportation projects; ₦55bn to relocate and expand Rivers State University Teaching Hospital; ₦50bn for zonal hospital upgrades; ₦38.85bn for shoreline protection and erosion control; ₦30bn for zonal secondary schools and ₦5.75bn for primary school rehabilitation.

Others are ₦2.5bn for women’s economic empowerment and ₦3bn for youth resource centres; ₦20bn to recapitalise Rivers State Microfinance Bank for Medium and Small Scale Enterprises support, and ₦117bn in pension, gratuities, and employee benefits.

Responding, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Rivers State oversight, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, commended Ibas for the detailed presentation and affirmed the committee’s readiness to partner with the administrator in restoring peace and development to Rivers State.

He also pledged the committee’s readiness to scrutinise the budget estimate in the interest of the oil-rich state and its people.

Ihonvbere said, “I want to especially thank you and let you know that this committee is committed to working with you to restore stability, peace, growth, and development in Rivers State.

“Rivers has always been a shining example of what is possible with good leadership, and that is why this commitment is here.

“We will scrutinise the budget. We will invite you to send your relevant officials for a proper defence of the budget. In as much as we are committed to joining hands with you to get Rivers State back on track, we are not going to cut corners.”

Ihonvbere, who doubles as the House Majority Leader, also highlighted key social welfare components in the budget, such as women’s empowerment and pensions for retirees, describing them as necessary and people-centred interventions.

“These are areas that touch people’s lives, and we know the plight of their families. We appreciate you for making these bold commitments,” he added.