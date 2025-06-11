President Bola Tinubu has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress will welcome the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, if he decides to join the party.

Tinubu gave the invitation on Wednesday for the inauguration of Arterial Road N16 to Arterial Road N20 and other roads in the Katampe District.

The President, who noted that the Minister was currently not a member of the APC, commended the FCT Administration for collaborating to deliver the project.

“We have somebody in Nyesom Wike. He’s not a member of our party, not yet. But the day he changes his mind and registers with the progressives, we will welcome him. Because we will join him in singing ‘as e dey pain them, e dey sweet us’,” the President said.

Tinubu said the project affirmed his administration’s commitment to transformation, adding that his government was guided by a philosophy of reform and regeneration.

He described infrastructure as a necessity, noting that infrastructure would not fluorish without good roads, reiterating that his administration was “investing in roads, rainpower, health care, education and digital infrastructure.”

“This project represents more than a stretch of asphalt. It affirms our commitment to urban transformation, under our Renewed Hope Agenda. Since assuming office in May 2023, this administration has been guided by a philosophy anchored on reform and regeneration. Today, we’ve seen tangible proof of that philosophy in action.

“Infrastructure is not a luxury. It is a necessity. It is the bedrock of national competitiveness, growth, social integration and economic opportunity. We recognise that our nation’s development is linked to the quality of infrastructure, connecting people, cities and industries. There’s no way industrialization will flourish without good roads.

“We are investing in roads, rainpower, health care, education and digital infrastructure. It is only through this coordinated and integrated development that we can unlock Nigeria’s full potential. I promise you, we will,” the President stated.