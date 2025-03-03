Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been given 48 hours by the Rivers State House of Assembly to present the 2025 budget to lawmakers for consideration.

The ultimatum was revealed during plenary in Port Harcourt on Monday, and the motion was moved by the deputy speaker, Dumle Maol.

In a resolution signed by the Speaker Martin Amaewhule, the lawmakers stated: “That pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court in Suit no.: SC/CV/1174/2024 for the stoppage of Statutory Federal allocations to the Rivers State Government and halting of spending from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of Rivers State pending the passage of an Appropriation Bill, you are requested to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the House in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“That the House expects you to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill within 48 hours.”

Amaewhule also criticised Fubara’s directive to the heads of Local Government Administration to take charge of the councils, which he called illegal as it defies the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The lawmakers also pointed out that “the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended; the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Law, 2023, as well as the Judgement of the Supreme Court in Suit No.: SC/CV/343/2024 that prohibits the administration of Local Governments by HLGAs or any other persons other than democratically elected officials”.

Thereafter, it was determined that the House would go into recess on Friday.