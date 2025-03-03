Terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram/ISWAP on Sunday abducted a Professor Abubakar Eljuma of the Nigeria Army University Biu (NAUB) and other passengers.

The incident took place along the troubled Damaturu -Biu road near Kamuya- village.

Sources said Professor Eljuma, a Dean faculty of Engineering was among the notable contestants for the position of the Vice-Chancellor of the institution which is about to elapse very soon.

Kamuya village is about 10km drive from Buratai, the home town of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai (Rtd), although, the incident was not the first time, as there were many abductions, explosion of planted bombs on the road, and killings around that axis periodically for the past 10 years.

“On 2/3/2025, suspected ISWAP/BOKO HARAM elements abducted unspecified number of travellers from 2 x Golf cars and a Borno Express bus along Damaturu-Biu road.

“Reports further indicate that all female passengers were freed except the male. It was also revealed that a potential candidate for the position of VC NAUB, Professor Abubakar Eljuma is among the victims.

“We are requesting your prayers in this holy month of Ramadan for their quick release. A reliable security source said.

A staff member of NAUB who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed the incident to our Correspondent on Monday, insisting that, “the University Management are currently having a crucial meeting over the abduction of the Professor”