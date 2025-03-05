Tensions in Rivers State have escalated as Ijaw groups, including the Ijaw National Congress and the Ijaw Youths Council, issued a strong warning against the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The groups declared their readiness to defend Fubara’s mandate, cautioning that any move to remove him could destabilise the Niger Delta and disrupt oil production in the region.

The warning follows the expiration of the 48-hour ultimatum issued by the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly for Fubara to resubmit the 2025 budget for approval.

The Assembly’s stance comes after a Supreme Court judgment on Friday, February 28, 2025, reaffirmed its legitimacy, intensifying the ongoing political battle between the governor and lawmakers loyal to his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The apex court judgment also ordered the seizure of allocations to the state and nullified the October 5, 2024, local government election conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

Exercising its authority, the Assembly, at its first sitting after the judgment on Monday, March 3, 2025, asked Fubara to present the budget within 48 hours as it would, on Friday, March 7, 2025, commence its 12-week recess.

The ultimatum expires Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

The Assembly also faulted the governor’s directive to the Heads of Local Government Administration to take over the affairs of the 23 council headquarters in the state.

In anticipation of the pronouncement by the Assembly in its plenary today, the INC, IYC and other groups in the state warned that removing Fubara would cause a crisis.

In a statement, the INC President, Prof Benjamin Okaba, condemned the impeachment threats, warning that the Ijaw people would not stand by while their first riverine governor in decades was undermined.

He further criticised the apex court ruling on the Rivers political crisis, pointing out that it failed to acknowledge the historical and political sacrifices made by the Ijaw people in the governance of Rivers State.

He warned that any attempt to undermine Fubara would have dire consequences for national peace and economic stability, especially in the crude oil and gas-rich region.

“If Governor Fubara’s tenure is truncated by the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly or anybody else, the INC cannot guarantee the sustenance of the current peace in the Niger Delta, nor the continued rise in oil production,” Prof Okaba said.

Recalling the contributions of the Ijaw people in the governance of Rivers State, he said, “In 1999, an Ijaw leader, Chief Marshal Harry, was instrumental in securing the Peoples Democratic Party ticket for Dr Peter Odili, despite a formidable challenge from Sergeant Awuse.

“Harry further ensured Odili’s victory against a Kalabari opponent, Chief Ebenezer Isokariari of the All Peoples Party.

“In 2003, the INC recalled that when Marshal Harry backed Sergeant Awuse’s governorship ambition, it was not Awuse but Harry himself who was assassinated, marking a painful loss for the Ijaw people.

“By 2007, Ijaw leaders such as Soboma George and Farrah Dagogo played a decisive role in securing victory for Sir Celestine Omehia, while Prince Igodo, a Kalabari-Ijaw warlord, was killed during Omehia’s swearing-in to prevent security breaches.”

He further recalled that “In 2011, when Rotimi Amaechi sought to nominate Pastor Tonye Cole as a minister, Mrs Patience Jonathan, wife of the then President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, ensured that Nyesom Wike took the slot instead.”

He lamented that despite these sacrifices by the Ijaw people, a political elite from the Ikwerre ethnic group sought to frustrate the first riverine governor in decades.

He vowed that the Ijaw nation would defend Fubara “with every pint of blood in their veins.”

Okaba regretted that while the INC worked tirelessly to preserve peace in the Niger Delta, leading to increased oil production and revenue for the nation, the same resources were being used to marginalise the people.

He pointed out that the trend extended beyond Rivers State to Ondo, Edo, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states, where the Ijaw continued to face political exclusion.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to rise to the occasion, adding that the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State must not be treated as ordinary politics.

He said the Ijaw people, numbering over 40 million worldwide, would not tolerate any attempt to undermine their place in Nigerian politics.

The IYC called for restraint, warning those plotting to use the Supreme Court judgment to destabilise Rivers State to thread with caution.

The IYC President Worldwide, Dr Theophilus Alaye, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, appraised the apex court verdict and faulted the grounds on which the jurists took some of their decisions.

He warned those threatening impeachment against Fubara to be careful, saying any forceful attempt to remove him from office would be resisted by the IYC and other youths in the Niger Delta.

He said, “We found the Supreme Court nullification of the Rivers State local government elections very provocative and laughable, as other states equally relied on the 2023 INEC voters register to conduct local government elections.

“The verdict has confirmed our suspicion that the frequent boast of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, that a tsunami will soon rock Rivers State shows that the apex court is working hand in glove with him to destroy the state.

“Rivers, as a major contributor to the national coffers, should not be starved of funds from their God-given natural endowment.

“We, therefore, urged the apex court to review the judgment because it has agitated the youths of Ijaw nation who have maintained peace in the Niger Delta and supported the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.”

Also, the IYC, Eastern Zone, warned the Rivers Assembly against plunging the state into violence.

It vowed to resist any attempt to subvert Fubara’s government, hinting at potential economic consequences should their demands be ignored.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday and jointly signed by its Chairman, Datolu Sukubo and Secretary, Tamunokuro Dango, the congress said it would resist any move to undermine the mandate freely given to Fubara, especially as it was aware of plans by some individuals to destabilise the state.

The statement read, “The Ijaw Youth Council, Eastern Zone, expresses deep concern over the current tense political situation in Rivers State, following the recent Supreme Court judgment nullifying the election of local government council chairmen.

“This decision has created an environment ripe for manipulation by those who do not have the best interests of Rivers State or the Ijaw nation at heart.

“We are aware of alarming plans by certain elements to destabilise Rivers State and undermine the mandate given to our elected officials.

“The purported 48-hour ultimatum issued to the governor by the defected Martin Amawhule-led House of Assembly to present the 2025 budget is a clear indication of an orchestrated effort to create chaos and potentially impeach the governor.

“This is not only an attack on our leadership but also an affront to the will of the Rivers people who have entrusted their governance to one of our own.”

The IYC warned that it would not stand by and allow detractors to steal Fubara’s mandate.

“We are committed to defending our rights and ensuring that the voices of the Ijaw people are heard and respected.

“We call upon the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the National Security Adviser to intervene immediately and halt the ongoing madness that threatens to plunge Rivers State into an avoidable crisis.

“Such instability could have severe repercussions, not only for our state’s governance but also for crude oil production and energy security, which are vital to the national economy,” the statement added.

The Ijaw youths further said any attempt to stop Rivers allocation would cause hardship for innocent civil servants and reduce developmental projects implementation by the state government.

“As Ijaw people, we will not fold our hands and allow the continued political marginalisation of our own.

“If Rivers State is starved of its economic rights because of one who wants to monopolise Rivers State economy, we will also starve the economy of Nigeria,” the IYC warned.

When contacted regarding threats by Ijaw groups to disrupt oil production and peace in the Niger Delta if Fubara is impeached, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, declined to comment and referred our reporter to the Commissioner of Police.

Efforts to reach the CP, Olugbenga Adepoju, failed, as he neither answered multiple calls nor responded to a text message sent to him at the time of filing this report.

When asked whether the Navy would tolerate an attack on oil installations in the state, following the threats, the service spokesperson, Cmdr A. Adams-Aliu, said, “All of the above is speculation. The Nigerian Navy will always continue to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.”

Also, the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division, Army Public Relations, Lt Col Jonah Danjuma, when contacted, said it was a political matter.

The RSIEC has said it will announce a new timetable and guidelines for a rescheduled LG poll, following the nullification of the October 5, 2024, election.

The RSIEC Chairman, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd,), disclosed this in a statement, titled “Notice of General Stakeholders Meeting.”

Enebeli said the meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, March 5, 2025, would have leaders of all registered political parties, traditional rulers, security agencies, religious organisations, the media and professional organisations, civil society groups, non-governmental organisations, community-based groups and the electorate in attendance.

According to him, the highlight of the meeting, fixed for 2 pm, would be the unveiling of the timetable and guidelines for the 2025 LG election in the state.

Reacting to the election reschedule, the state chairman of the Action Peoples Party, who won 22 of the 23 councils in the October 5, 2024, election, Sunny Wokekoro, said it was still early in the day to speak on another round of election.

He promised to react after the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the state electoral umpire.

“Why don’t you wait until we are through with the meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) to let us know what they (RSIEC) are calling us for?

“It is the RSIEC that has the constitutional right to lay out the timetable, so let us hear their plans.

“Thereafter you can call and know the readiness of the political parties, including my party. Right now, I may be jumping the gun if I say anything,” he said.

Elected local government chairmen who were sacked from office in 2015, on Tuesday, vowed to resume office and take control of affairs in the 23 local government areas of the state.

The chairmen, their deputies and councillors, at a news briefing in Port Harcourt, said their decision followed the Appeal Court judgment which nullified their sacking by the Nyesom Wike-led administration in 2015.

They said, going by the recent sack of council chairmen by the Supreme Court, they were the right set of people to take over the leadership of the councils in the state.

The RSIEC, at the twilight of the Rotimi Amaechi administration on May 23, 2015, conducted a local government election in the state.

Wike, on assumption of office on May 29, 2015, sacked all the 23 council chairmen and councillors elected in the poll.

The sacking prompted the affected officials to seek redress in court.

A Federal High Court, in its judgment on the matter on July 9, 2015, voided the election.

But 10 years later, on Friday, February 28, 2025, a Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt overturned the decision of the lower court, ruling that the 2015 election was without encumbrances.

Speaking on their behalf, Benson Imie, who was elected chairman of Andoni LG, said the Supreme Court judgment of February 28, 2025, created vacancies in the councils.

He said following the appellate and apex court judgments, the right people to take over the local government administration in the state were those elected in the 2015 election.

“It must be recalled that, at the time of the judgment referred to above, there was no vacancy at the local government council and that constrained the Appeal Court from making consequential orders in relation thereto.

“On the other hand, and on the same date of Friday, 28th February, the Supreme Court, in one of the matters decided upon the said date, sacked all the council chairmen elected on the 5th of October, 2024 for contravening the extant provisions of RSIEC Laws, among others.

“In the light of the foregoing, vacancies in various local governments were ensued.

“Given the above, the rightful persons to occupy the vacant positions at the local government councils are the duly elected chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors in 2015, having been judicially recognized by the Court of Appeal after a protracted legal battle,” he said.

Reginald Ukwoma, who was elected as Etche LG chairman, noted that the chairmen and their councillors did not need to be sworn in again, because they had taken the oath of office before they were removed in 2015.

Ukwoma said: “We don’t need to be sworn in again. We have been sworn into office, we cannot take another oath of office.

“At the moment, we will wait to receive the Certified True Copies of the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court judgments, then we will know when to resume office.”

The legal adviser of the sacked ALGON members, Sogbeye Eli, said they had commenced moves to resume office.

“Tentatively in obedience to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, we have taken steps, this is a procedure.

“We have been away for a while, so we have to go and prepare the foundation.

“We don’t want to throw the state into the Osun situation. We come from a party that is peaceful and follows law and order,” he said. – Punch.