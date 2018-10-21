Rivers guber: Sen. Abe denies leaving APC for PDP

Senator Magnus Abe, on Saturday, said his attention had been drawn to an unfounded report circulating on social media claiming that he haddumped the All Progressives Congress, APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Abe, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson described the report as unfounded and a pedestrian move to derail the conversation about the prefered choice of the Senator as the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State.

We know that such calculated misinformation in the public domain is coming from the usual quarters to confuse Senator Abe’s supporters who have remained firm, resolute and insisted on justice, equity, and fair play in Rivers APC.

Abe said,’“I am the frontline choice of Rivers APC for 2019 elections, that is why so much efforts, resources and energy have been expended on a futile mission to obliterate that reality.

“This sponsored campaign of hate and calumny is part of that effort and like every pack of lies, it will collapse in the fullness of time. The recent report that I, Senator Magnus Abe has dumped the APC for the PDP is another of such endless and wicked campaign against me. I remain a member of the APC. I remain committed to the party and to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I have been in politics long enough to know that a smear campaign is one of the tools you deploy when your case is weak, so from the intensity of the smear campaign discerning political watchers, i know that no real case can be made against me.