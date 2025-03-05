The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has clarified that the Federal Government has not discarded Remita as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approved payment gateway.

Bawa Mokwa, Director, Press and Public Relations, OAGF, gave the clarification in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mokwa explained that Remitta would rather be integrated into the Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS).

He said that it would include other eligible Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs) for government revenue collection and remittances to enhance liberalization.

According to Mokwa, TMRAS became operational from March 4.

He said that the new system was developed in line with the directives of President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

He said that the idea was to achieve effective treasury revenue assurance and improved budget performance of all MDAs and Federal Government Owned Enterprises (FGOEs).

“The TMRAS is designed to coordinate, streamline and manage Federal Government’s revenue collections and payments for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“It will guarantee the liberalization of government revenue payment processes, enhance revenue collections and would aid efficient, timely analysis of the information regarding such transactions,” he said.

Mokwa said that Remita was one of the secured channels of revenue payment, adding that there were many others.

He said that TMRAS would now allow these other secure payment platforms to connect.

“It will not be only Remita, but all the other payments service providers that are licensed by the CBN will be able to operate.

“Remita remains the only approved payment gateway for Federal Government payments and revenue collection for at least two months.

“The government is working to take over the management of the front-end payment infrastructure and expand the collection system to accommodate CBN licensed PSSPs,” he said.

He advised all revenue payers and the general public to continue using Remita or visit www.fgntreasury.gov.ng for all payments to the Federal Government.