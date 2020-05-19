Rivers State resumes total lockdown

The Rivers State Government has resumed another round of total lockdown after giving Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor residents four days to restock their houses with food and essential commodities.

The lockdown, which began by 8pm on Sunday, forced residents of both areas to rush home in order to beat the deadline and avoid being arrested by the police and members of the state task force on COVID-19.

On Monday, shops were closed as residents stayed indoors, while only those on essential duties were allowed to move on the road.

In Ada George and Whimpey in Port Harcourt, residents were indoors, while few stayed at the front of their houses to have a glimpse of what the police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps were doing in enforcing the complete lockdown of the areas.

One of them, who identified himself, as Uchendu, told our correspondent that the new round of lockdown would cause another hardship to him and his family.

Uchendu, who said he was into sale of foodstuffs at the Mile 3 market, explained that getting cash to feed the family had been difficult because he always fed his family from daily profit.

“It is no longer easy to feed the family because of this coronavirus lockdown. I sell foodstuffs at Mile 3 market and my profit comes on a daily basis. So, now that I am at home and my shop is closed, I cannot get money to feed my family,” he said.