The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has reaffirmed its commitment to the turn of Rivers State producing the next President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo by 2025.

Dr Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, disclosed this at the end of the NEC Meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu on Wednesday.

According to Ogbonnia, the meeting was presided by the Secretary-General of other apex Igbo cultural body, Amb. Okey Emuchay and other members of the group.

He said: “The NEC reaffirmed their commitment to the provisions of the Ohanaeze constitution to the effect that it is the turn of Rivers State to produce the next president-general for Ohanaeze Ndigbo come January 2025.

“It also resolved that Emuchay in consultation with the South-East Governors, Igbo Senators, traditional rulers, town unions, the Clergy, stakeholders, and the Ohanaeze structures should convene a meeting of Imeobi Ohanaeze as soon as possible.

“The purpose of the meeting is to set up an electoral umpire for the purpose of the 2025 Ohanaeze election”.

He said that Emuchay thanked the Igbos for their unwavering support and appealed for understanding and promised that the January 2025 election would be a huge success.

Ogbonnia further added that the meeting commenced with one minute silence in honour of eminent Igbo personages who passed on recently.

They include late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah and Ms Onyeka Onwenu.

“Members expressed immense satisfaction on the administrative capacity of the Secretary General, Emuchay with a vote of confidence.

“They also expressed delight over the cooperation and kind gestures displayed by the South-East Governors’ Forum, led by Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State during the burials.