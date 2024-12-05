An American woman, identified as Keirsten White, has been charged with raping her own children after confessing and turning herself in.

According to the authorities, White has been charged with first degree rape, sexual battery, two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of cruelty to juveniles.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, said the 31-year-old woman based in Opelousas, US presented herself to deputies at the St. Landry Parish Jail on Sunday.

According to Guidroz, she said she wished to turn herself in for physically and sexually abusing her children, both under the age of four.

“With this statement made and no outstanding warrants, detectives with the Juvenile Division were able to determine, through the cooperation of White herself, the extent of the criminal activity involving the children,” Guidroz said.

He added that White admitted to detectives that she was dealing with extreme stress and frustration stemming from a divorce.

“While we, as Christians, should ‘hate the sin, not the sinner,’ law enforcement has the sacred obligation to uphold the law,” Guidroz said.

“We are thankful that White surrendered herself and was completely cooperative with detectives.” – Agency report.