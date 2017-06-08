Russia-based Nigerian soccer star to launch sports foundation

By Akeem Busari

Locomotive Moscow striker, Ezekiel Henty, has disclosed plans to launch a sports foundation aptly named Henty Sports Foundation.

Speaking during an interview at his Festac town base, the Flying Sports Academy product said his experience while growing up as a grassroots player is the drive behind his desire to help give hope to several talented but hapless youngsters.

” The motivations are not far-fetched. From experience, I can feel the pains and frustrations of the average athlete, boxer and footballer in trying to carve out a career, ” the former AC Milan player explained.

According to the lanky and fast paced attacker, the official launch of the foundation is slated to come up in August, this year.

” Before now, I have been sponsoring several grassroots soccer tournaments, particularly, the Festac football league which is in its first edition.

” Much more, the foundation is aimed at multi sports. Apart from football, we shall be organising athletics events like the marathon, as well as, a boxing event, and with prize money for all the winners, ” the former Slovenian league best player further revealed.

He went on to admonish all well placed individuals, particularly, past and present sports men and women to look inward and contribute to the development and growth of indigent but talented young Nigerians.