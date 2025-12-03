A priest of the Anglican Diocese, Reverend Tochukwu Agina, has recounted his ordeals and assault at the hands of some naval ratings at a naval checkpoint in Okpotouno, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, under a false allegation that he was making a phone call at the checkpoint.

Agina said the naval officers brutalised him and hit his scrotum with sticks after accusing him of making phone calls while at the checkpoint, adding that the incident occurred on Sunday, November 30, at approximately 5pm.

Speaking on Tuesday, the priest with a bandage on his head, told PUNCH Metro that the naval rating tore his clothes and burst his head, leaving his clothes saturated with blood.

He said, “What happened was that I was going back home inside a commercial vehicle. When we got to the Naval checkpoint along Atani Road, the soldier there was collecting money from one of the vehicles in front of us.

“Thereafter, he came to our own vehicle, saw me holding my phone and my bag, and then asked, ‘Are you making calls?’ I said, ‘I’m not making calls. ‘ He said, ‘Let me see your phone to know if you took any pictures.’ I opened my phone and showed him that I did not take any picture or make any call. My phone was on WhatsApp.

“He said, ‘Okay,’ ordering that I should come down. So, I came down from the vehicle and asked for the senior officer there. Then, the intelligence officer there now called me.

“I went to him and was explaining what happened between the soldier and me when another soldier came out from inside and pushed me. I told him that he should not touch me. Then, the next thing was that he asked for permission from the officer, and the officer granted him.

“Then, he started brutalising me, slapping me and beating me up, hitting me with sticks. He hit my scrotum, hit my legs, and then eventually poured me water with soap before he hit my head, and then later took me to the clinic for treatment.”

Agina described the action as a clear violation of his fundamental human rights, the military code of conduct, and the professional ethics of the Nigerian Navy, adding that the church authority has been duly briefed on the development.

Meanwhile, reacting to development, the Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Ogbaru, Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah, called on the Chief of Naval Staff to probe the alleged assault on the Anglican priest by a naval officer in Anambra State.

Amah said the victim, identified as Reverend Tochukwu Agina, was on transit via a commercial vehicle when he was stopped by naval personnel and accused of making a phone call and taking pictures at the checkpoint.

The bishop said eyewitness accounts and the priest’s testimony confirmed that he was not using a phone at the time.

In a letter dated December 2, 2025, the bishop stated that the incident occurred on Sunday, November 30, at approximately 5pm at a naval checkpoint in Okpotouno, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

He alleged that Rev. Agina was assaulted “under a false allegation that he was making a phone call at the checkpoint.”

The bishop wrote, “On Sunday, November 30, 2025, at about 5pm, a deeply disturbing incident occurred at a naval checkpoint located at Okpotouno, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, where a naval officer brutalised an Anglican priest of the Diocese of Ogbaru under a false allegation that he was making a phone call at the checkpoint.”

“Credible eyewitness accounts and the victim’s testimony confirm that the priest was not making any call at the time of the encounter, yet he was subjected to physical assault and inhumane treatment.

“Even though they gave him first aid treatment at the naval clinic, the officer’s actions were ‘not only an abuse of authority, but a clear violation of fundamental human rights, the military code of conduct, and the professional ethics of the Nigerian Navy.”

He, however, urged the naval authorities to carry out a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation into the incident and to take appropriate action.

He added, “While we acknowledge their service to the nation, no circumstance justifies brutality, false accusation, or the dehumanisation of any Nigerian citizen.

“The uniform of the Nigerian Navy symbolises honour, discipline, and service — not intimidation or oppression. Remember, the priest identified himself both in dressing and words.

“We therefore respectfully but firmly request the following: a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation into this incident. Identification and appropriate disciplinary action against the officer involved. Official communication and reassurance to the affected family, church, and community.

“Measures to prevent future occurrences through renewed training on civilian–military relations and rules of engagement. Adequate compensation should be given to the clergyman,” he added.

“We trust in your leadership and sense of duty to ensure that this matter is addressed with the seriousness it deserves. Justice for one citizen is justice for all,” he said.

However, as of the time of filing this report, there has not been any official public response from the Nigerian Navy authorities regarding the allegation.