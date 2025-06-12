Sahara Group has unveiled “I’m Green Without Envy (IGWE)”, an exciting new platform that transforms sustainability into a rewarding daily practice for employees. Launched during Sahara Sustainability Week, IGWE uses gamification to encourage eco-friendly habits while making environmental action personal and measurable.

Ejiro Gray, Director, Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group, said IGWE reflects the global energy conglomerates position that sustainability should be engaging, not merely obligatory.

“By facilitating, instituting and rewarding simple actions like reducing plastic use or conserving energy, Sahara is inspiring a culture where protecting our planet becomes desirable and achievable through personal responsibility,” she said.

According to Gray, the innovative app allows Sahara employees across Africa, Asia. Europe and the Middle East to earn “Green Credits” for sustainable choices, participate in team challenges and leaderboards, track their personal environmental impact, and engage in real-world tree planting initiatives

“With IGWE, we’re making it easier and more exciting for our employees to exemplify the P in our CSR. At Sahara, this means Personal Corporate Social Responsibility, thus making each Sahara employee confidently say I’m Green Without Envy in the cause of making a difference toward safeguarding the planet we call home,” she said.

Gray noted that IGWE presents an opportunity to help combat global CO₂ emissions which hit 36.8 billion metric tons in 2023, deforestation, and debilitating impact of mounting plastic waste across the globe.

“By merging technology, behavioral science, and community engagement into a single ecosystem, IGWE can drive an environmental paradigm shift, transforming individual actions into collective impact,” she added.

Bethel Obioma, Head of Corporate Communications, Sahara Group said replacing the burden of obligation with IGWE’s “rewarding, competitive and fun” engagements makes the platform one that can elicit trans-generational participation and redefine corporate climate action.

“IGWE enables employees to track their energy savings, compete in carbon-footprint challenges, volunteer for clean-ups, single-use plastic and tree planting initiatives, among others, to earn points. We know that 70% of behavioral changes stick when tied to incentives and social accountability. IGWE will change mindsets and accelerate progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he said.

Obioma said the future of sustainability requires innovation. “That’s why we’re constantly rethinking our ESG goals, leveraging technology, gamification, and digital culture to make sustainability seamless,” he concluded.

The IGWE platform has already generated enthusiastic participation from employees during the Sahara Sustainability Week, recording impressive sign-ups by Sahara Group employees ready to embrace the activities and log green actions on IGWE.