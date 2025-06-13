The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) is set to host its annual conference from June 19-21, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom. With a focus on responsible innovation and long-term societal impact.

The conference will bring together industry professionals, thought leaders, and policymakers to discuss the role of marketing in driving sustainable business practices and creating value for society.

The event, themed “Leveraging ESG in driving value across generations,” promises to bring together thought leaders, industry professionals, academia, and marketing practitioners to explore the evolving role of marketing in a purpose-driven world.

Speaking at a press conference, the institute’s Registrar and Secretary to Council, Ms. Pat Sado, said that the conference will feature keynote speakers, panelists, and valuable networking opportunities, providing attendees with insights and practical strategies for aligning marketing with responsible innovation, digital transformation, and long-term societal impact.

The AGM will also offer members a chance to review the Institute’s progress and shape its direction.

As a professional body regulating the marketing profession in Nigeria, NIMN remains committed to upholding ethical standards, building capacity, and promoting excellence.

The institute is confident that this year’s event will reinforce these values and position NIMN as a catalyst for transformation in the marketing landscape.

In his remarks, Chairman, Events and Conference Committee of the National Institute Sir Jelly Efedi, explained that the AGM promises to be a significant gathering, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with industry professionals, thought leaders, and policymakers.

“By attending the AGM, participants can gain valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in the marketing profession, as well as network with key stakeholders.

Sir Efedi encouraged interested individuals and organisations to mark their calendars and join the NIMN community in shaping the future of marketing in Nigeria.

“The AGM will provide a platform for meaningful discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaboration, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of the marketing profession.

Corporate Services Manager, Adewale Adeshina, added that the institute will induct 95 Associates members and 45 Fellows.

The Former National President, Mr. Anthony Agenmonmen, stressed the commitment of the institute to the development of skills, capabilities and talent for individuals, teams and organisations.