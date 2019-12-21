Sanusi accepts appointment as council of emirs’ chairman

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Friday, confirmed the acceptance of his appointment as the maiden Chairman of the Kano State Council of Chiefs.

Ganduje, on December 9, 2019, in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Special Duties, Musa Bichi, issued a two-day ultimatum to the emir to either confirm his acceptance or rejection of the offer of his appointment.

In a letter, signed on behalf of the Kano Emirate Council by its acting Secretary, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, dated December 19, 2019, the Emir accepted the appointment.

The letter read, “Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness, Sarkin Kano, has not rejected his appointment as chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs.

“His Highness, who has accepted the appointment, request further directives from His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“For clarity, this directive may include the appointment of other members of the council, the appointment of staff of the council, provision of accommodation for the secretariat and other logistics, so as to make the council operational.”

Earlier, Ganduje said he had received a letter from a coalition of 35 civil society groups urging him to remove the Emir of Kano if he failed to submit himself to the laws of the state.

The letter was released late Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar.