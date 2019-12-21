Supreme Court judgement: Ihedioha again extends olive branch to Uche Nwosu

The Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has, again extended his hands of fellowship to the erstwhile governorship candidate of the Action Alliance to join hands with him in rebuilding the state.

Ihedioha who made the appeal, yesterday, following the latest judgement of the apex court which affirmed the disqualification of Uche Nwosu for the candidate of Action Alliance for double candidature, and therefore stymieing his governorship election petition before it.

The governor who spoke through his media aide, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, called on Nwosu to join hands with him to rebuild the state in the spirit of “One Imo, One Destiny” and that politics is over and that it is now for governance.

His words: “In the spirit of one Imo, One Destiny it has become imperative for all citizens, especially my brothers who had contested the election with me to sheathe their swords in the interest of our state. The situation calls for all hands on deck to make our state great again.”

Both the Federal High Court and Appeal Court in their respective rulings maintained that Nwosu still had a valid nomination as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) when he obtained that of the Action Alliance (AA).

But in a unanimous judgment, the Supreme Court in a suit filed by the Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo, Chairman Action Peoples Party, held that by virtue of Nwosu’s double candidature and in line with the clear provisions of the Electoral Act, he was bound to be disqualified from the election