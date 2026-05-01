Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a N50,000 wage award for public sector workers in Lagos State.

The governor announced the award on Friday during the International Workers’ Day celebration held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, said the award would apply for the month of May as part of efforts to cushion the impact of rising cost of living.

“For the month of May, Lagos State Government has approved an additional N50,000 for all workers.

“We are aware of prevailing economic challenges, including increasing fuel prices and global pressure. This decision is to support our workforce during this period,” he said.

The governor commended workers for their contributions to the state’s development, describing them as critical to Lagos’ growth.

“Why do workers rise before dawn daily, striving to build and sustain this state? That sense of duty is the reason Lagos continues to stand strong.

“Lagos is not great because of its government. “It is great because of its workers – teachers, healthcare personnel, artisans and civil servants – who keep the system functioning,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged housing and transport challenges confronting workers, describing them as key concerns being addressed by the government.

“When workers cannot afford to live close to their place of work, it creates a serious difficulty, and we are mindful of this.

“That is why we are investing in affordable housing, with thousands of units already completed and more planned before the end of 2026,” he said.

He said the state’s rent-to-own scheme required only a five per cent down payment, with repayment structured to ensure affordability.

On transport, he said the state had continued to expand its rail infrastructure to ease movement and improve productivity.

“Our rail system has already moved millions of passengers, and with additional coaches and ongoing expansion, we are improving,” he added.

He added that the government had sustained pension payments to retirees and would continue to prioritise their welfare.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to dialogue with organised labour.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, said a motivated workforce was essential for effective service delivery and sustainable development. – NAN.