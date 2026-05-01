President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday for official visits to France, Kenya and Rwanda.

According to a statement released on Friday by the president’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the trip will begin with a stop in France before proceeding to Nairobi, Kenya.

Tinubu is expected to attend the Africa-France Summit in Nairobi, co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron and William Ruto.

The summit, scheduled for May 11 to 12, will focus on issues including energy transition, digital transformation and climate action.

“President Tinubu’s participation at the summit from May 11th to May 12th. will underscore Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with African nations and the French Republic,” the statement read.

After the Kenya engagement, the President will travel to Kigali, Rwanda, for the Africa CEO Forum holding from May 14 to 15.

The statement noted that the forum, organised in partnership with the International Finance Corporation, will bring together business leaders and policymakers to discuss economic growth and investment across the continent.

“At the two summits, President Tinubu will deliver statements highlighting his administration’s ongoing reforms to reposition the nation as a prime destination for investment and growth.

“He will also hold high-level meetings with top-tier global and African business leaders.

“President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by some of his ministers and senior aides,” the statement added.

He is expected to return to Nigeria after the Rwanda engagement.