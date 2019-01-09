Seasonal politicians mustn’t deliver Kwara to Lagos paymasters – Saraki

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki,  on Tuesday  said  he  dumped the All Progressives Congress  for  the Peoples Democratic Party because President Muhammadu Buhari  was  running a government that did  not care for the people.

Speaking at Bode Saadu, headquarters of the Moro Local Government Area where he  launched  the PDP’s  campaign for the  Kwara State governorship election, Saraki  told voters to  reject  leaders who  had  no solution to the problems of the country.

He  said, “This election (governorship)  is not about me or our governorship candidate, Razak Atunwa. It’s about this state, our tradition.

“We decided to  return  to the PDP because we need  a government that will   care for our people, give jobs to our people. We should not vote  for a candidate whose DG said he does not care, he does not know.”

Saraki told his audience to resist plans by some desperate politicians and their  collaborators to annex the state  with  the South-West   using the APC  and its candidates  in the general elections.

“Kwara belongs to Kwarans and all efforts by seasonal politicians  to hand it over to their Lagos and Abuja paymasters shall be frustrated,” he vowed

Governor Abdufatah Ahmed said, “We  have  started  our campaign to usher in another PDP government. You can all see hunger, poverty in the last three years of the  APC government. We want to bring in the  PDP to change the narrative. We shall usher in a  PDP government in Nigeria and Kwara.”

The state chairman of the PDP,Kola Shittu,  said only a PDP government would   help  the people of the state. Punch

