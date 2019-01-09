Seasonal politicians mustn’t deliver Kwara to Lagos paymasters – Saraki

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday said he dumped the All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party because President Muhammadu Buhari was running a government that did not care for the people.

Speaking at Bode Saadu, headquarters of the Moro Local Government Area where he launched the PDP’s campaign for the Kwara State governorship election, Saraki told voters to reject leaders who had no solution to the problems of the country.

He said, “This election (governorship) is not about me or our governorship candidate, Razak Atunwa. It’s about this state, our tradition.

“We decided to return to the PDP because we need a government that will care for our people, give jobs to our people. We should not vote for a candidate whose DG said he does not care, he does not know.”

Saraki told his audience to resist plans by some desperate politicians and their collaborators to annex the state with the South-West using the APC and its candidates in the general elections.

“Kwara belongs to Kwarans and all efforts by seasonal politicians to hand it over to their Lagos and Abuja paymasters shall be frustrated,” he vowed

Governor Abdufatah Ahmed said, “We have started our campaign to usher in another PDP government. You can all see hunger, poverty in the last three years of the APC government. We want to bring in the PDP to change the narrative. We shall usher in a PDP government in Nigeria and Kwara.”

The state chairman of the PDP,Kola Shittu, said only a PDP government would help the people of the state. Punch