Security: Enugu royal fathers, town union PGs pass vote of confidence in Gov. Ugwuanyi

All the traditional rulers and Presidents-General of the Town Unions in Enugu State on Thursday unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the governance efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in sustaining the existing peace, security and good governance in the state.

Rising from a closed-door meeting with Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the royal fathers and the town union PGs, who addressed the press after the session, said they were satisfied and in support of all the measures taken so far by the governor to enhance the security of Enugu State to maintain its enviable status as one of the most peaceful and secure states in the country.

Speaking through the Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH, Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, the traditional rulers and the PGs, described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “the God-given Governor of Enugu State”, adding that “we have had governors in Enugu State and we have never had anyone who is as humble, as peace-loving, as effective, as compassionate and as concerned with security as His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”.

Revalidating the ‘Ofo’ (The Symbol of Authority) they gave to Gov. Ugwuanyi prior to his reelection, the traditional rulers, who fervently prayed for God’s guidance, wisdom and good health for the governor as he strives to enhance peace, security and good governance in Enugu State, moved the motion for a vote of confidence in Gov. Ugwuanyi “in view of the way and manner His Excellency has been handling the security issues arising in Enugu State”.

Seconding the motion, the town unions’ presidents-general through their chairman, Chief Barr. Pauly Eze, stated that they were in support of the endorsement in recognition of the governor’s sterling leadership qualities and giant strides in the area of peace and security in the state.

The PGs added that they were also impressed with the development efforts of Gov. Ugwuanyi in improving the living standard of the rural dwellers, where the majority of the people of the state reside.

They pointed out that Gov. Ugwuanyi was the first governor to provide office accommodation for the union in Enugu, adding that the “One Community One Project” initiative of his administration was commendable as “there is no community that has received the money that will not say this is what we did during the administration of Gov. Ugwuanyi”.

The closed-door meeting which was summoned at the instance of the governor to brief the traditional rulers and the PGs on the measures being taken by his administration to address the security challenges in the state, was also to seek their support and cooperation.