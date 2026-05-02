The women’s leader of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Ghana chapter, Mrs Franca Ani, has reacted to the recent protest by some Ghanaians in their country.

Diaspora Tales learnt that Ghanaians protested on Sunday in Obra Spot, Accra, the capital of Ghana, and Kumasi, the Ghanaian economic hub, asking Nigerians to leave their country.

Some of the protesters said Nigerians engaged in crimes, including human trafficking, prostitution and armed robbery, thus asking them to vacate Ghana.

A Ghanaian woman in one of the viral video clips said, “Ghanaians should not give room to Nigerians again. Those selling land to Nigerians should stop. Our country is for Ghanaians. Ghana is for Ghanaians, we can’t share our country with anybody.”

A Ghanaian lady living in Accra, who simply identified herself as Esther, spoke to Diaspora Tales on Friday, saying, “Since Nigerians are sacking Ghanaians, we are also demanding that they go to their country. The Nigerians here are armed robbers, they engage in prostitution and killing of our people here and there.”

Reacting to the incident on Wednesday, Ani said the protest represented a portion of some disgruntled Ghanaians having a vendetta against Nigerians.

She stated that the incident took place in Kumasi, and the people involved in the demonstration were arrested by the security agencies.

“Nothing was serious about the protest. It happens once in a while that angry Ghanaians will march out and tell Nigerians that they should leave their country.

“They said Ghanaians shouldn’t sell land to Nigerians and their girls shouldn’t date Nigerian men. It happened in Kumasi but I think they have been arrested,” Ani said.