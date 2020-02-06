Senate inaugurates 56-man Constitution Review Committee

The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday inaugurated a 56-man Constitution Review Committee headed by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The committee, inaugurated during plenary, consists of all the eight principal officers, one senator each from the 36 states and two members from each of the six geo-political zones.

Members of the committee, who will also serve as the steering committee, include the principal officers — Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Borrofice; Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha; Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda; and Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Ya’u.

Other members include former Deputy Senate President who chaired the committee in the Eighth Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Smart Adeyemi, Danjuma Goje, James Manager and five female senators namely Stella Oduah, Oluremi Tinubu, Biodun Olujimi, Uche Ekwuenife and Aisha Dahiru.