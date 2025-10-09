The Senate on Thursday dismissed allegations of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, describing the claims made by US Senator Ted Cruz and television host Bill Maher as false, divisive, and capable of undermining national unity.

Lawmakers, while debating a motion titled “Urgent Need to Correct Misconceptions Regarding the Purported ‘Christian Genocide’ Narrative in Nigeria and International Communities,” resolved to work closely with the Federal Government on more effective counter-terrorism strategies to address insecurity.

The motion, sponsored by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) and co-sponsored by Senators Sani Musa (Niger East), Magatakarda Wamakko (Sokoto North), Ibrahim Bomai (Yobe South), and Ahmed Aliyu Wadada (Nasarawa West), among others, sought to counter what senators described as dangerous misinformation circulating in international media.

Seconding the motion, Senator Magatakarda Wamakko denounced the genocide narrative as “outright misinformation aimed at destroying our nation.”

“This misinformation cannot continue like this. We must take decisive steps to address this issue,” he said.

Also speaking, Senator Sumaila Kawu (Kano South) warned that such unfounded allegations could strain Nigeria’s international relations and fuel sectarian tension.

Kawu said, “It is very common knowledge to us that nobody is supporting any act of terrorism in Nigeria. The government is doing its best to make sure we are living in a conducive atmosphere. Some of the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria in my own state are members of the security council and traditional institutions.

“If they pass the bill in the US, it will be dangerous to us, both Christians and Muslims in Nigeria. I am seriously worried that the US Congress or a ranking US senator will come up with a very uninformed position. As a parliament, we must join hands with our government to inform the US government and the US parliament that the position they are taking is not in tandem with what is going on.”

In his contribution, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South) called for a deeper national rethink on terrorism and security, urging the Senate to help redefine the country’s counter-terrorism framework.

“We must come to terms to understand the strategies, tactics, and practices of the terrorists. We must now engage the government on counter-terrorism measures.

“We must engage knowledge. We must go into executive session to define and redefine our counter-terrorism measures,” Ibrahim stated.

The controversy was triggered after US Senator Ted Cruz, in a podcast with television host Bill Maher, claimed that Christians were being “systematically targeted and killed” in Nigeria — a situation he described as genocide.

Maher and political commentator Van Jones echoed similar claims, accusing the Nigerian government of failing to protect Christian communities.

The Federal Government swiftly rejected the assertions, insisting that the nation’s security crisis stems from terrorism, banditry, and criminality — not religious persecution.

The Senate’s Thursday resolution signals a coordinated effort to engage the executive arm in designing stronger counter-terrorism strategies and diplomatic responses to correct what lawmakers described as a distorted foreign narrative about Nigeria.

Further deliberation on the motion has been adjourned to next Tuesday.