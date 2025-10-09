The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has clarified that its chairman, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), did not announce any Federal Government approval for the export of cannabis.

Marwa had spoken as an invited guest at a workshop organised by the Nigerian Academy of Science in Abuja on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

During his remarks, Marwa stated that the NDLEA was not averse to the idea of exporting cannabis oil to countries that desire it, provided it was done strictly for generating foreign exchange and not for domestic consumption, which remains prohibited under Nigerian law.

He also noted that the high prevalence of drug abuse in the country makes local use unacceptable.

In a statement on Thursday, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said Marwa’s position at the event reflected only the NDLEA’s opinion and should not be construed as the government’s policy direction.

However, Babafemi stressed that the agency’s statement was only part of the wider discussions among stakeholders and should not be taken as a policy pronouncement.

“It is important to note that the agency’s position was one of the many opinions canvassed by various stakeholders invited to address the workshop and should not be seen as the Federal Government’s approval of the position yet,” Babafemi said.

He added that the Nigerian Academy of Science is currently conducting a study on cannabis oil commissioned by the NDLEA, and its final recommendations will help inform government policy on the subject.

“We can only be further guided on this matter by the final recommendations of NAS, which will eventually be submitted to the Federal Government as part of the inputs that will be used to develop an informed policy on the subject.

“This clarification is needed to avoid misrepresentations and suggestions that the Agency has approved cannabis oil export, a decision that can only be taken by the Federal Government after considering inputs from various stakeholders,” the statement added.

The clarification comes amid growing debate on whether Nigeria should legalise the cultivation and export of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes, an idea some economists and scientists argue could boost foreign exchange earnings.

Nigeria’s current drug laws, however, prohibit the cultivation, possession, and use of cannabis, and the NDLEA has maintained a strong stance against its recreational use.