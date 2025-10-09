The Deputy Chair of the FIFA Men’s National Teams Competitions Committee, Amaju Pinnick, has described his appointment as a recognition of Nigeria’s growing influence in global sports governance.

In an interview with ARISE News on Thursday, Pinnick, a former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), expressed humility and pride at the opportunity to serve in one of FIFA’s most strategic committees.

“The importance of this is a recognition of Nigeria, as well as global sports. First, I’m saying that I’m humbled by the opportunity for me. The Committee for Competitions is the most important committee, because FIFA is all about competitions, organising competitions, which also includes the World Cup, the U-20 and the U-17, even up to the Club World Cup,” he said.

Explaining the committee’s mandate, Pinnick noted that it plays a central role in managing and supervising FIFA’s global tournaments and the participation of national teams.

“It’s a committee that has a responsibility. It has to be seen with national teams, with national team players, to be allowed to play in any of those competitions,” he stated.

Pinnick also highlighted the calibre of individuals serving alongside him, noting that the committee reflects the international breadth of football administration.

“A lot of people in the committee, even Danny Jordaan from South Africa, is a member of the committee. Danny Jordaan was chairman of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. So, we are very, very happy,” he said.

He emphasised that FIFA appointments are based on merit, professionalism, and integrity rather than regional considerations.

“FIFA does not just select people. They don’t select based on nationality or regionalism, but also on standards, organisation, and administration,” Pinnick explained.

Expressing his sense of national pride, he added: “I’m humbled, and I’m glad to be here because once again, I’m in the Green White Flag in FIFA’s books.”

The former NFF boss further noted that other Nigerians are also serving in key FIFA committees, reflecting the country’s growing representation within global football structures.

“It’s not just about me. The incumbent president of the Nigeria Football Federation is also a member of the Interclub Committee. There’s a very seasoned journalist and former chairperson of the Women’s League, who is a member of the Communications Committee.

“Then, because I am a member of the Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee, I was just declared to be a feminist. I returned to Congress. I was very proud to be a member of the Feminist Committee. So, we are happy that Nigeria is a global leader.”

On Nigeria’s domestic football development, Pinnick assured that he and relevant authorities were working closely to strengthen sports administration and performance.

“We are working. We are working with the National Sports Commission. We are working with the Federation. The National Sports Commission is like having sleepless nights on it. They are in alignment with me. You know, it’s not that we can do any magic, but whenever it’s possible, we definitely do,” he said.

PUNCH Online reports that Pinnick’s appointment, confirmed during the 74th FIFA Congress held in Bangkok, Thailand, underscores Nigeria’s growing prominence in international football administration.

The committee is responsible for overseeing FIFA’s national team competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, U-20 and U-17 tournaments, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Pinnick’s elevation marks another milestone in his long-running involvement with global football governance.