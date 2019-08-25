Shehu Sani unveils permutations for 2023 presidency

August 25, 2019 0

 Senator Shehu Sani has said the 2023 presidency may elude  the South if the South-East and South-West clamouring for it are not united.

Sani said the two  zones must unite and decide on one  candidate  for the election.

The Peoples Redemption Party chief, who represented Kaduna Central in the Senate from 2015 to 2019,  spoke in Abuja on Saturday at an interactive session organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the  Nigeria Union of Journalists, FCT Council.

Sani said the ruling class was unyielding to  the idea of rotational presidency and that  it would take only a united South  to win the win the 2023 presidential poll.

He said,  “It will be unfair for other sections of the country if one section  uses its topographical or demographic advantage to hold onto power, knowing full well that it was not the topography or demographic advantage that delivered them  power.

“Rotation of power is what I prescribe and stand for, whether that power goes to the South-East or South-West, it is dependent on the people of  the South.

“What I will say is that there is a possibility of producing a northern as  President in 2023 if the South-East and the South-West remain divided in their resolve on the governance of the country.

“It is this division that will be exploited by those who are proposing the issue of competence.”

Sani said the direction of  power did not depend on individuals’ views but that it would be decided by the political blocs contending for the presidency in  2023.

He added, “If power moves to the South-East, it will be  the  final defeat of secessionists and also a formal end to the Nigerian civil  war.”

The  former All Progressives Congress chief  said he would continue to advocate that  those in power should  respect the principles of rotational power.

He warned  that if the South-East and the South-West failed to heed his warning, they would lose out on  the  2023 presidency.

Sani  said,  “Also, if one major  party supports the rotation of power and another refuses to support, there will still be trouble.

“So, realising the respect for rotation of power will be dependent on three factors.

“There will be the common resolve of the people of the South that power should move to the South.

“Secondly, the common resolve of the South-East and South-West that this is where it will go to and the third is that the major party must accept this as a reality.’

“These three things are inevitable and  one of them that is not considered will still end up with  a northern presidency in 2023.”

He said  his proposal was for peace and unity in  the  country.

