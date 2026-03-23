Vice President Kashim Shettima is set to formally welcome Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state APC Chairman, Tukur Maikatako, said Mr Shettima would visit Gusau, the state capital, on Tuesday, to welcome Mr Lawal into the party.

Maikatako, who spoke during a meeting with party stakeholders in Gusau on Saturday, said Shettima was expected to lead the national leadership of the party for the occasion.

He said the development underscored the APC’s commitment to unity and political inclusiveness in Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.

Governor Lawal recently defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.

“Similarly, other APC governors, National Assembly members and other top-notch members of the APC within and outside the state are expected to attend.

“The party has already strategised on how to mobilise supporters across the board in order to ensure a smooth and successful reception for the governor,” it added.

The statement further said that various committees had also been formed to ensure a hitch-free reception in the state.