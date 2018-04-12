Shocked man discovers girlfriend’s marriage on social media

A man with the twitter handle @AlexanderRuyi, took to Twitter to express how his friend who had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend discovered that the lady had got married without informing him that their relationship had ended.

They were both trying to settle their issue, only for him to find out through an Instagram post that she is now married, the friend claimed.

Ruyi claimed that there was no break-up text, no ‘don’t ever speak to me, or call.’ “Nothing. Just marriage pictures on Instagram,” he claimed.

Ruyi also claimed that his shocked was still paying the erstwhile girlfriend’s bills during the time of their misunderstanding.

Here are the tweets detailing the incident:

