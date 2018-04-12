Kogi teachers reject 20% salary payment, threaten industrial action

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has called on the Kogi State to restore full payment of salary and allowances to its members or face industrial dispute .

The chairman of the state branch of NUT, Mr. Thomas Ayodele, made the call in Lokoja on Thursday during the union’s yearly solemn assembly.

He said that his members could no longer accept a salary of between 20 per cent and 30 per cent being paid to them since the beginning of the year.

Ayodele said the underpayment, inconsistent percentage payment and omissions that have so far characterised the payment of primary school teachers’ salary must stop forthwith.

Ayodele called on the state Ministry of Local Government and all the 21 local governments in the state to make necessary adjustments and make salary of teachers first line charge as directed by the state government since July 2017.

The union insisted that local governments hands off payment of teachers’ salary henceforth, saying that the State Universal Basic Education Board, which is constitutionally saddled with this responsibility, be allowed to perform its function.

Ayodele also called on the state government to undertake the harmonisation of teachers’ payroll to include all pending cases currently being reviewed by SUBEB, in conjunction with the office of the state Head of Service.

While demanding immediate payment of all outstanding salary and allowances of teachers, the union requested that adequate instructional materials be provided in all schools to enhance teaching and learning.

He appealed to his members to remain calm, as efforts were being intensified to resolve salary and other issues with relevant authorities. – NAN.