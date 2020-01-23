Sokoto APC candidate in Saturday’s State Assembly rerun defects to PDP

Ahead of the Assembly rerun in Binji Constituency in Sokoto State on Saturday, Hon. Bature Dan Muhammadu Lili, the All Progressives Congress candidate, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Lili defected to PDP along with 10,000 members of the party. His defection came two days after Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s election as governor of Sokoto was affirmed by the Supreme Court.

His defection is also coming two days before the scheduled House of Assembly election in the state in which he was billed to contest in order to secure the Assembly seat which he occupied on the platform of APC before the 2019 election.

According to Lili, what informed his decision were the strings of victories Tambuwal recorded since the last election.

“When we were in the APC, we challenged his election and a rerun was held. He won. After that we took him to the election petition tribunal. He was adjudged as the winner.

“We dragged him to the Appeal Court. He won. Unsatisfied, we took him to the Supreme Court, he was again handed victory.

“Why should anyone continue to contest with somebody whom God has clearly shown that He is in support of?” Lili asked.

He told a crowd of PDP supporters at the party Secretariat in Sokoto that he had withdrawn his aspiration to run again for the seat he once occupied as representative of Binji in the state House of Assembly.