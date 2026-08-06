The family of the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed concerns about his health.

They also called on relevant authorities to ensure he has continued access to independent medical care.

A statement on Wednesday by Emmanuel Kanu on behalf of the Okwu-Kanu family said it was worried about Kanu’s medical condition and the treatment of his independent medical team.

“While Kanu was in custody, his health was systematically neglected and mismanaged. State-appointed doctors allowed his potassium level to fall to what independent physicians described as a life-threatening level capable of causing cardiac arrest.

“Kanu also suffered from poorly managed hypertension, deteriorating kidney function and untreated cardiac complications before an independent medical team led by Emeritus Professor Martin Aghaji was granted access to him.

“Following the intervention of the independent medical team, Kanu’s potassium level improved from 2.1 mmol/L to 2.9 mmol/L, while episodes of nosebleeds, fainting, light-headedness, swollen feet and persistent headaches reduced significantly.

“Rather than being commended, the doctors have since faced intimidation and persecution,” the statement read.

The family also said some members of the medical team had come under scrutiny by regulatory authorities and urged the relevant institutions to allow the doctors to carry out their duties without interference.

It called for unrestricted access for Kanu to his preferred physicians, the withdrawal of disciplinary proceedings against the doctors, and an independent review of issues relating to his medical records.

The family further disclosed that copies of its petition had been sent to the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel, as well as Nigerian institutions and international human rights organisations.

Meanwhile, in a separate petition addressed to the Nigerian Medical Association, a copy of which was made available to journalists, Kanu appealed to the association to intervene in issues relating to his healthcare and the welfare of his independent medical team.

In the petition, Kanu said concerns surrounding his medical treatment and the court-ordered medical examination remained before the Court of Appeal, noting that his latest appeal to the association was aimed at seeking support for his doctors and ensuring continued access to independent medical care.

He urged the NMA to engage relevant authorities on the matter, establish an independent oversight mechanism for healthcare involving detainees, and support what he described as his right to adequate medical treatment under the Nigerian Correctional Service Act and the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, also known as the Mandela Rules.

Nnamdi Kanu is serving his life sentence at the maximum-security Sokoto Correctional Centre in Sokoto State, Nigeria.