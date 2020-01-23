Lagos Assembly to support fourth Mainland Bridge

January 23, 2020 0

The Lagos State House of Assembly says it will support the delivery of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project by the state government.

Chairman, House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, representing Epe I, Abiodun Tobun made the assertion yesterday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The Fourth Mainland Bridge is a proposed 38 kilometres long bridge to connect Lagos Island by way of Lekki, Langbasa and Baiyeku Towns, across the Lagoon to Itamaga, in Ikorodu.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye had stated that the government had opened bids for the prospective 39 firms that expressed interest in the construction of the bridge.

Tobun explained that the committee would support the project in terms of funds to ensure it further ease the gridlock in the state.

