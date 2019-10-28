Stanbic IBTC graduates 16th batch of trainees

As part of its youth empowerment and socio-economic drive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, recently graduated the 16thbatch of Graduate Trainees.

Stanbic IBTC’s Graduate Trainee programme is a scheme which recruits talented young Nigerians, who are either straight out of school or have minimal work experience. They are then trained on the rudiments of banking with the aim of molding them into future financial leaders. At the end of their stewardship, they are formally absorbed into the Stanbic IBTC workforce.

Yinka Sanni, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC stated that the company’s Graduate Trainee programme is a platform for providing career opportunities for young Nigerians.

He said: “One of the highpoints of my stewardship at the helm of Stanbic IBTC is the formal recruitment and induction of our graduate trainees every year. It’s an activity I look forward to annually because it is an opportunity to employ Nigerians who are young, bright and ready to contribute their quota to the development of our organization and Nigeria as a country.”

The Stanbic IBTC Chief Executive urged the graduate trainees to brace up to the challenges of being employed in the organization. Mr. Sanni added: “Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC is a financial services group of eleven direct and indirect subsidiaries, many of whom are leaders in their sectors. Our Graduate Trainees will be formally joining our organization which currently employs about 4,000 Nigerians. I have no doubt that they must have experienced the Stanbic IBTC work culture, and are looking forward to taking on greater challenges.”

The Stanbic IBTC Graduate Trainees have the opportunity of acquiring a broad range of experience in Nigeria’s financial sector due to Stanbic IBTC’s status as a full-service financial services organization.

Sanni further urged them to imbibe the values of integrity, teamwork, mutual respect and excellence in service delivery, while discharging their duties.