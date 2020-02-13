Standard Chartered sponsors 2020 Global Trade Review Conference

Standard Chartered Bank participated as a Gold sponsor at the annual Global Trade Review (GTR) conference titled “GTR West Africa Conference 2020” which held in Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, on February 4 and 5 2020.

The conference attracted over 300 delegates including major local corporates, multinationals, multi-lateral and development finance Institutions, regulators, insurance companies, government bodies and export credit agencies.

It focused on several topical issues affecting the Trade Finance landscape and market leading experts gave useful insights on how to leverage the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) as a key engine of economic growth, industrialization and sustainable development of the West Africa region; ways of generating alternative financing of Agribusiness; and how to harness opportunities in the huge infrastructural gap in West Africa through Export Credit Agencies (ECA) and public sector investment.

Razia Khan, Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa & Middle East and Ibiyemi Okuneye, Head of Trade and Transaction Banking, Nigeria & West Africa, both from Standard Chartered Bank participated as speakers during the event.

Razia while delivering her key note said that “2020 is a year of uncertainty due to the global outlook, nevertheless Sub-saharan West Africa region is on track for a growth recovery with the biggest opportunities for Nigeria”

At the panel discussion titled on ‘Digitising Trade: A root and branch opportunity to revitalise economic growth’, Ibiyemi emphasized on how innovative digital solutions can be used to transform the entire value chain for farmers and small scale businesses from the point of enhancing farmers agric output and reducing post-harvest wastages, to creating more efficient logistics services and ultimately providing platforms for easy accessibility to financing opportunities.

Standard Chartered Bank continues to remain a strong market player in the trade finance space in Nigeria and our engagement at such industry events further cements our position as an expert on trade finance trends and leader in providing innovative digital trade solutions.

A testament to its expertise in solutions and service delivery, Standard Chartered is a two time winner of the Asset Award for Best Renminbi Bank in 2019 & 2018.

Standard Chartered is a leading international banking group, with around 70,000 employees and a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets.

It banks people and companies driving investment, trade and the creation of wealth across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, where it earns around 90 per cent of our income and profits.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges as well as the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges in India.