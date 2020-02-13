L-R: Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Bayo Ojulari; Chairman Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Albert Akpan; Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor; and Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Ed Ubong, at the presentation of the Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Award to Shell Companies in Nigeria at the 2020 edition of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja on Monday.  

Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi (left) administering vaccine to a student during the flag off of de-worming programme for pupils in public primary schools in the state, yesterday.