Super Eagles drop in FIFA rankings

Nigeria dropped nine places from 41 to 50 in the November world rankings released by FIFA on Thursday.

The Super Eagles had four wins and two draws to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. They beat South American giants Argentina 4-2 in a friendly clash in Krasnodar, Russia, on November 14.

But their performance did not reflect in their ranking as they have 671 points against the 721 points they had in the October rankings. However, Nigeria are eighth in Africa.

Senegal, who are ranked 23rd in the rankings, are now the first team in Africa. They have 884 points to move nine spots up from 32nd position they occupied in October. Tunisia are in the second place with 834 points to move up one spot from 28th to 27th. Egypt, who were second in October, are now third on the continent. They are ranked 31st in the world, are third on the continent.

DR Congo with 764 points and 36th position in the world are fourth. Morocco, who qualified for Russia 2018 at the expense of Ivory Coast, are in fifth position. The Moroccans climbed eight places to be ranked 40th in the world.

Burkina Faso, who climbed 11 places to 44, are sixth in Africa. African champions Cameroon dropped three places to the 45th position. They are seventh in Africa. Ghana (51) and Ivory Coast (61) complete the top 10 on the continent.

The top five countries in the world are unchanged as World Cup champions Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium retained their spots. Spain are sixth after climbing two spots up in the rankings. Poland, Switzerland, France and Chile complete the top 10 in the world.