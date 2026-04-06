The theft of public funds in a poor country is nothing short of economic violence. It kills as surely as neglect kills—through broken hospitals, impassable roads, and a hollowed-out public sector. Every naira stolen from Nigeria’s treasury is a sentence imposed on the most vulnerable.

That this plunder is routinely carried out by those appointed to guard the public purse makes the betrayal all the more egregious.

The office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, one of the most critical custodians of fiscal integrity, has, in recent years, become a conveyor belt of scandal. It is a damning indictment of a system crippled by weak oversight and a culture of impunity.

The judiciary, which ought to be the final bulwark against such impunity, has too often failed to rise to the moment.

Corruption trials drag on interminably, sapping public confidence and eroding deterrence. The unresolved case involving former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele is a glaring example: yet another high-profile prosecution inching forward at a pace that mocks accountability.

Even when the courts secure convictions, justice is diluted by sentencing practices that look tough on paper but collapse under scrutiny.

The recent conviction of Chukwunyere Nwabuoku, a former acting Accountant-General of the Federation, illustrates this contradiction starkly.

Found guilty by the Federal High Court, Abuja, of diverting funds meant for national security while serving in the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2021, he received eight years’ imprisonment on each of nine counts of money laundering—72 years in total.

But because the sentences run concurrently, the practical consequence is a mere eight-year term, without the option of a fine, for a fraud involving N868.46 million. This is not a proportionate response; it is a systemic failure dressed up as justice.

The pattern is familiar. In Kebbi State, a former Accountant-General, Mohammed Dakingari, was sentenced to what appeared to be 70 years’ imprisonment for a N1.6 billion fraud. Yet again, the concurrent structure reduced the punishment to a fraction of its nominal weight. Such outcomes do little to deter; if anything, they embolden.

Meanwhile, cases involving even larger sums remain unresolved. Ahmed Idris, a former AGoF, was suspended in May 2022 over an alleged N80 billion fraud, later revised to N109 billion. Years later, the trial remains mired in delay. Justice deferred in such cases is not merely justice denied; it is accountability abandoned.

The case of Jonah Otunla underscores another dimension of this dysfunction. Investigated over the alleged diversion of N24 billion meant for disengaged workers of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria, among other funds, he died in June 2024 in the United Kingdom shortly after the Court of Appeal ordered his trial.

The message is unmistakable: the system is slow, and in its slowness, it often defeats itself.

Other jurisdictions demonstrate that this is not inevitable.

In China, the state has taken an uncompromising stance against high-level corruption. Former Inner Mongolia official Li Jianping and Bai Tianhui, a former general manager of a state-owned enterprise, were executed in 2024 and 2025, respectively, for bribery and embezzlement.

Senior figures such as former Agriculture and Rural Affairs Minister Tang Renjian and party official Gou Zhongwei have also received death sentences with a two-year reprieve for massive bribery.

The reprieve mechanism that allows for commutation to life imprisonment only upon a demonstration of remorse, restitution, and cooperation. The principle is clear; punishment must be certain, swift, and severe.

Nigeria’s reality is the opposite. Crime thrives where consequences are uncertain or negligible. In Nigeria, grand corruption has been normalised to a dangerous degree. The country not only fails to punish it decisively, but it also inadvertently incentivises it.

This must end. Sanctions for grand corruption must be rethought. Those entrusted with managing the treasury are accountants, bound by ethical codes. When they betray that trust, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria must act without hesitation to withdraw licences and impose lifetime bans. Anything less is complicity by omission.

More fundamentally, the legal framework requires urgent recalibration. Grand corruption should attract life imprisonment.

Plea bargains, which allow politically exposed persons to negotiate their way out of meaningful punishment, should be excluded in such cases. Sentences must run consecutively to reflect the cumulative gravity of offences. All illicitly acquired assets must be forfeited to the state.

Institutional safeguards, though present, are routinely undermined. Due process mechanisms designed to ensure transparency in procurement and contracting exist at both the federal and state levels.

The Bureau of Public Procurement, in particular, is mandated to enforce compliance in federal projects. Yet recent contract awards by the current administration have reportedly sidestepped these requirements.

Equally troubling is the persistent neglect of audit oversight. The Auditor-General of the Federation produces annual reports that document financial irregularities in painstaking detail. These reports should form the backbone of legislative scrutiny. Instead, they are largely ignored.

The National Assembly, especially opposition lawmakers, has failed to exercise the vigilance expected of it. Silence in the face of such revelations is abdication.

Ultimately, the crisis of corruption among Nigeria’s treasury gatekeepers reflects a structural failure. Addressing it requires more than periodic outrage or selective prosecution. It demands a coherent, system-wide response anchored in prevention, enforcement, and accountability.

Technology offers a practical pathway forward. Properly deployed, it can enhance transparency, enable real-time tracking of public funds, and significantly reduce opportunities for manipulation.

But tools alone are not enough. What is required is political will to enforce rules without fear or favour, to hold powerful actors accountable, and to build institutions that are stronger than the individuals who occupy them.

Nigeria must move decisively from a reactive posture to a preventive one. It is not enough to chase corruption after the damage has been done. The system must be redesigned to make corruption difficult to perpetrate and impossible to sustain.

Anything less is a continuation of the status quo, for which the Nigerian people continue to pay the price.