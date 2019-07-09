Tanzania, Amuneke part ways after AFCON exit

The Tanzania Football Federation has parted company with the Nigerian coach Emmanuel Amuneke 11 months after he was appointed by the TFF, Sports Extra reports.

He becomes the third coach to be relieved of his job after his side’s elimination from the AFCON.

Egypt and Uganda had earlier terminated the contracts of Javier Aguirre and Sebastien Desabre.

The 1996 African Footballer of the Year who signed a two year deal with the TFF qualified the Taifa Stars for their first Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt in 39 years but failed to earn a point with his team at the AFCON losing all three group games to Senegal, Kenya and Algeria in Group C.

“The Tanzania Football Association and the national team coach, Emmanuel Amunike, have reached a joint agreement to terminate the contract between us,” read a statement on the TFF website.

“TFF will announce the new coach who will lead the national team for African Nations Championship qualification matches.

“Coaches will be announced after the Emergency Committee meeting on July 11, 2019.”

Tanzania won three, drew two games and six defeats of their 11 games under the former television pundit.

When contacted, Amuneke told Sports Extra he wanted to stay on as coach but the TFF opted for a new change of guard.

“We had a meeting and they told me of their plans to appoint a new coach for the team, which is fine, we must move on from that,” Amuneke said.

“All the processes financially to effect our mutual agreement are being worked on, so there will be no problem. I’m happy leaving here happy proud of my achievements as coach of the Taifa Stars.”

The 47-year-old former Nigeria international was the assistant coach when Nigeria won the U-17 World Cup trophy for a record fourth time in the United Arab Emirates in 2013.

Two years later the former Barcelona winger led Nigeria to a fifth U-17 World Cup title in Chile. He was also in charge of Sudanese side Al Khartoum Al Watani Sports Club but parted company with the club just after four months after he was told him to take a pay cut.