Teams talk tough as Bet9ja football league kicks off today

By Akeem Busari

All is now set for the kick off of the eargerly awaited Bet9ja Ekiti football league.

To herald the competition which starts today (Tuesday) across different venues in the state, the organizers last Thursday, held a seminar and draws for the league proper at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium, Ado- Ekiti.

The competition which is sponsored by Bet9ja, Nigeria’s foremost betting company, is featuring 18 teams that made it through rounds of qualifying matches that featured 60 registered teams from across different parts of the state.

The well-attended event which witnessed the presentation of customized jerseys to the participating teams also had renowned youth football expert, Gboyega Olutade delivering a lecture on the runnings and effective marketing of grassroots clubs.

According to the Chairman of the organizing committee of the Bet9ja Ekiti football league, Olabayo Badmos, who was recently appointed as Vice Chairman of the Ekiti State Basketball Association, the stage was set to hold a near-perfect competition that would eventually become the benchmark for such competitions in the country.

The 18 teams pooled into four groups are expected to play round- robin games on a home and away basis.

The top teams in each group will qualify for the knockout stage to decide the eventual winner of the mouth-watering N1million cash prize.

Group A: Gbosa Fc, Ikere Utd, Petemmal Fc, Ojorube Fc and Moyero Fc; GROUP B: Ifaki Utd,

Bridgewaters FC, Ekiti East FC and

Ikole Utd; GROUP C: Ifishin Development FC,

United FC, Ileona, Ijero Utd FC and Soccer Academy, Igede; GROUP D: Kola Babes,

Phoenix ASC, Ajibade Fc,

EKSU Galacticos and Flying Angels.