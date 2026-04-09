Terrorists have killed at least five people and abducted 22 others in separate midnight attacks on three communities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attacks occurred between 11pm on Tuesday and 12am on Wednesday in Sabon Birni town, Dan Aduwa and Kwaren Gamba.

In Sabon Birni town, the gunmen reportedly infiltrated through Sabon Hegi quarters, an outskirt area, entering from the western side of a cemetery.

Residents said the attackers shot sporadically, causing panic.

“They came in through Sabon Hegi and started shooting indiscriminately. People were running in different directions,” a resident said.

Two people, identified as Abbas Sani and Bala Mai Laya Moriki, were killed, while eight others were abducted.

One resident said a visually impaired man was among those abducted.

“They just carried him away. He couldn’t even see what was happening,” the source said.

The source added that one of those killed and five of the abducted victims had travelled from Moriki in Zamfara State for fish business.

Five injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Sabon Birni.

Residents said security operatives arrived about 20 minutes after the attackers had fled.

In Dan Aduwa village, residents said the bandits struck around midnight, abducting three people, including two bridesmaids and a man.

A resident linked the attack to earlier celebratory gunfire during a wedding.

“Some youths were firing locally made guns during a wedding. Shortly after, the bandits stormed the village and abducted three people,” he said.

Those abducted were identified as Sabiu Saidu, Balira Halliru and Maryam Mansur. No deaths or injuries were recorded in the village.

In Kwaren Gamba, the attackers reportedly arrived on motorcycles at about 11.05pm, killing three people and abducting 11 others.

“They attacked us unexpectedly and started shooting. Three people were killed, while 11 others — six men and five women — were abducted,” a resident said.

Those killed were identified as Malam Yakubu, his son Kabir Yakubu, and another resident, Yakubu.

The source added that security operatives later intervened, preventing further casualties.

When contacted, the member representing Sabon Birni North in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Boza, confirmed the attacks but did not give casualty figures.

The spokesperson of the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmad Rufai, said he was yet to get details from the Divisional Police Officer in Sabon Birni as of the time of filing this report.