The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos (UNIJOS) Branch has embarked on an indefinite strike over the non-payment of its members’ March 2026 salary and exclusion of the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) from their pay.

In a directive issued to members on Tuesday, the union said the decision was taken after exhausting internal processes and consultations, stressing that lecturers have shown considerable patience despite the delay.

The notice, signed by the Branch Chairperson, Jurbe Joseph Molwus, stated that all academic staff have been instructed to abstain from lectures, examinations and statutory meetings with immediate effect, beginning April 8, 2026.

The union explained that the action aligns with existing resolutions of its National Executive Council (NEC) and the branch congress, making the strike binding on all members.

The ASUU chairperson attributed the delay in salary payment to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, noting that the university’s bursary department had completed its part of the payment process.

The union expressed concern that the continued delay suggests a lack of regard for lecturers’ welfare and could undermine industrial harmony within the institution.

The development comes a month after members of the union across several branches countrywide expressed frustration over the Federal Government’s failure to fully implement the renegotiated agreement reached with ASUU, which was expected to take effect from January 1, 2026.

The lecturers from the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), University of Calabar (UNICAL), Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Federal University of Otuoke, Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA), Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko (NMU), Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale (FUK), Federal University of Technology Minna, Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, among others, had noted that key provisions of the agreement, including improved welfare packages, funding commitments, and outstanding allowances, remain unfulfilled months after the agreed commencement date.