Sahara Group, a leading global energy and infrastructure conglomerate, has announced the opening of applications for its #SaharaBeyondXXX Graduate Management Trainee (GMT) Programme, an accelerated talent pathway designed to identify and develop the next generation of leaders who will drive the company’s continuing transformation.

The #SaharaBeyondXXX GMT Programme is targeted at high potential young professionals who are ready to move quickly from learning to responsibility, playing active roles across Sahara’s integrated energy value chain spanning upstream, midstream, downstream, power, and technology businesses.

The programme is anchored on Sahara’s Beyond XXX vision, which marks the company’s 30 year milestone and signals its commitment to delivering Xtra value for people, Xtra care for the planet, and Xtra solutions for the future.

Speaking on the launch, Bethel Obioma, Head of Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, said the programme reflects Sahara’s belief that people remain the most critical drivers of sustainable growth.

“As Sahara marks 30 years of Making A Difference, the Beyond XXX GMT Programme is about looking forward with intention. We are seeking audacious and visionary young professionals who are ready to think differently and take responsibility early.”

Obioma said in addition to developing talent to serve the energy value chain in regional and global markets, the programme is committed to shaping leaders who will deliver “Xtra impact for Africa’s energy future.”

Also speaking, the Head of Human Resources, Sahara Group, Emilomo Arorote, described the programme as a deliberate investment in building leadership capacity for the energy conglomerate. “The #SaharaBeyondXXX GMT Programme is designed for agile and resilient professionals with the mindset, curiosity, and courage to grow into leadership,” Arorote said.

Arorote said participants will gain broad exposure across the energy ecosystem, develop critical capabilities, and be equipped to contribute meaningfully to Sahara’s long-term growth and transformation.

Sahara Group currently operates across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and is powered by over 6,000 professionals united by the company’s M.A.D ethos—Making A Difference. The GMT Programme remains a core part of Sahara’s talent strategy, producing leaders who continue to play critical roles across its global operations.

Open to young graduates from all disciplines, applications for the #SaharaBeyondXXX GMT Programme close on April 17, 2026.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply via Sahara Group’s official channels and follow @iamsaharaGroup on Instagram for updates.